Former young Grey pupil says frenetic pace added to challenge
Riddle caps racing return with 5150 silver in Netherlands
Port Elizabeth-born triathlete Jamie Riddle capped a near perfect return to racing as he claimed a hard- fought second place at the 2020 5150 Maastricht-Limburg in the Netherlands at the weekend.
Trading blows with the strong field of professional athletes, Riddle managed to take the silver medal at the Ironman sanctioned event after finishing just over a minute behind eventual winner, Dutchman Youri Keulen, on Sunday. ..
