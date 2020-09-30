Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ one of Orlando Pirates’ headline new signings for the 2020-21 season‚ is impressed at how his new coach Josef Zinnbauer has been trying to learn isiZulu.

Centreback Hlatshwayo and forwards Deon Hotto and Terence Dzvukumanja in attack are three signings forming part of the redistribution of wealth among South Africa’s big clubs after the sale of Bidvest Wits who have arrived to bolster Zinnbauer’s team in defence and attack.

Hlatshwayo said he had been impressed by the German’s attacking football from afar as Zinnbauer arrived in December to guide seventh-positioned Bucs to a creditable third-place finish. The Bafana captain said Zinnbauer is also a nice guy in person.

“He’s a coach I’ve known from a distance playing against Orlando Pirates. And now I’m inside there and we’ve met‚ we’ve done the one-v-ones – he’s a good coach‚ he’s chilled‚” the no-prisoners defender said.

“From a distance you’d say he was a tough coach like Gavin [Hunt‚ the ex-Wits‚ now Kaizer Chiefs coach]. But he’s not – he’s quite … he talks. He wants to hear how you’re feeling and everything.

“I’m about to finish my first week now at training with Pirates and what I’ve seen is that he wants to play‚ he wants to attack‚ he wants to go forward.

“The quality that he has going forward‚ you know. And that’s what he wants. He wants goals and to go forward all the time.”

Zinnbauer impressed when‚ soon after his arrival‚ a storm broke in a teacup over midfielder Fortune Makaringe’s supposed “showboating”. Asked about it‚ the coach said he was in South Africa to learn and adapt culturally‚ not for SA football to him.

Hlatswhayo was asked about Zinnbauer seemingly being in the mould of coaches who treat players like adults.