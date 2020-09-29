South African top wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso “KG” Montjane will make her long awaited return to competition at the French Open after a seven-month lay-off due to Covid-19.

Wheelchair tennis event gets underway between 7 and 10 October in Paris and Montjane‚ who missed the US Open a few months ago due to coronavirus‚ will continue her pursuit for her maiden Grand Slam.

“Following a successful US Open event‚ it was a shred of clear evidence to show that there are safety protocols in place for everyone to be back to competition and that’s what enhanced my decision to go to Roland Garros.

"I’m still anxious though about Covid-19‚ so I will just need to make sure that I stay safe‚” said Montjane.

Having missed the US Open in New York‚ the world number seven last played in a competitive match in January when she reached the semi-final stage of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The French Open‚ which normally takes place in May‚ was postponed by organisers from its usual slot due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a while since I have played a competitive match and I’m just longing to get back to the competition to test where my mind is in terms of competing‚” she said admitting that the transition from hard court to clay is going to be challenging.

“It will be challenging to move from hard court to clay‚ but I am determined to go out there and challenge myself.

"I honestly miss competing‚ so I think I have prepared enough despite preparations being on hardcourt.”

Montjane will join fellow South Africans in the form of Lloyd Harris‚ Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen in the tournament.