EP face Currie Cup promotion battle

If EP’s Elephants want to qualify for the Currie Cup Premier Division next season they will have to finish among the top eight teams in the SA Cup, which is expected to kick off in February.

Rugby chiefs from 13 regions dialled into a virtual meeting on Tuesday that mapped the sport’s path in 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the liquidation of the Southern Kings.

EP’s corner was fought by EP Rugby president Andre Rademan, Mbulelo Gidane (EPRU chair of finances) and EP’s general manager, Thando Manana.

One of the prime objectives of the meeting was to decide which teams will represent SA in international competitions in 2013.

It was decided that SA Rugby would host two domestic tournaments in 2021 as the sport begins to return to normality after the pandemic:

• SA Cup (working title): All unions (14) will be divided into two pools on historic log standings and contest a single-round competition to identify eight teams for a knockout stage of quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

• Currie Cup: The four mooted PRO Rugby Championship franchises plus the top four non-franchise qualifiers from the SA Cup will contest the Currie Cup Premier Division over a double round with semifinals and a final.

• The bottom six SA Cup teams contest the Currie Cup First Division in a single-round competition before semifinals and a final.

At the meeting, members voted to explore entering four teams into an expanded PRO16 Rugby competition as well as retaining a place in a revised Sanzaar competition.

The four teams voted to potentially make the transition were the existing Vodacom Super Rugby franchises — the Vodacom Bulls, the Emirates Lions, the Cell C Sharks and the DHL Stormers.

The meeting rejected the first option of remaining in a PRO14 format and leaving four franchises to engage in potential successor Sanzaar domestic formats.

SA Rugby would now accelerate preliminary conversations with PRO Rugby Championship DAC on SA Rugby’s representation in the competition.

PRO Rugby Championship DAC is the owner of PRO14 and is a joint venture between the rugby unions of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy.

The general meeting also opted to continue conversations with Sanzaar about entering a team into a modified “Super Series” format, provided that a commercial model was developed to make the side’s entry cost neutral at least, once agreement had been reached with Sanzaar.

The meeting agreed that the Toyota Cheetahs would be proposed as the SA entry to such a competition.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the meeting and options had been presented as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the unilateral decision by the New Zealand Rugby Union to proceed with a domestic or trans-Tasman competition.

Roux said New Zealand’s decision made it impossible to deliver the 14-team Vodacom Super Rugby competition that had been agreed by the partners and for which five-year broadcasting agreements had been signed.

“Our members are excited about the prospect of closer alignment with PRO Rugby Championship and seeking a northern hemisphere future, but we would not have been taking this decision but for actions elsewhere,” Roux said.

- HeraldLIVE