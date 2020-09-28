Sharks coach Sean Everitt has taken a lot of positives from the 49-28 loss to the Bulls during the Super Fan clash on Saturday at Loftus.

In what was the first professional rugby match played in South Africa since the outbreak of Covid-19 earliier in the year‚ the Bulls got out of the blocks with pace to end up comfortable winners.

Looking back at the loss‚ Everitt said they will work on their deficiencies so that they are ready for the start of the combined Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup.

“The score line is obviously not what we wanted‚ that’s the first thing and the second thing is that we play this game that we want to play with turnovers so that we can contest the Bulls‚” said Everitt.

“Unfortunately today we didn’t gather three of them and that cost us three tries. The organisation around that we can work on‚ it’s not the end of the world as far as that is concerned.

"Fortunately on the attack we scored the ball on the Bulls try line but overall there were a lot of learnings to take out of this game and we will definitely improve on this.”

Everitt added he was happy that a number of younger players were given opportunities to show what they can do and he was satisfied with their improved performance in the second half.

“We came into this game with a large squad because we have very good youngsters within this group and they certainly displayed their talents in the second half.

"I thought the team played exceptionally well in the second half and we put the Bulls under pressure with the style of rugby that we want to play.

"But like I said‚ when you play risky rugby sometimes it doesn’t go your way‚ unfortunately we couldn’t collect those balls in the air but certainly there is certainly something to work on.

“The pleasing aspect of it is that our set-pieces went well‚ we only conceded one try in the first half that was structured by the Bulls.

"Once again‚ credit must go to the Bulls‚ I thought their break down was outstanding in the first half and it was something that we battled with.

"We had to adjust and we didn’t get the quick ball that we needed. But we can take a lot of learnings out of this and hopefully in three weeks time when we come back we will be a better unit.”

Sharks skipper Lukhanyo Am said things didn’t go their way but the players were happy to be back in the park as they have not played competitive rugby in almost six months.

“It was different experience playing in front of an empty stadium but that didn’t matter to us because we were really excited to be back and playing rugby again.

"Unfortunately‚ on the rugby side things didn’t go our way but excited to be back on the park.”