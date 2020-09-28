Decisive moment in SA rugby history: Andre Rademan

PREMIUM

A bold bid to keep Eastern Province rugby alive after the demise of the liquidated Southern Kings is expected to be launched when SA Rugby hold a key general council meeting on Tuesday.



SA’s rugby chiefs from 13 regions will dial in to a virtual meeting that will map rugby’s path forward in 2021, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Kings’ liquidation...

