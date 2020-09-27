Darryn Binder clinches maiden Moto3 win

South Africa's Darryn Binder celebrated his maiden Moto3 win in a nail-biting race at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Binder entered the final lap in second position behind Dennis Foggia and then grabbed the lead going through turn five.

Having suffered the disappointment of crashing out in his last two races, Binder, the younger brother of MotoGP winner Brad, managed to cling onto to first place to celebrate his first ever victory.

"I tell you what, the feeling is absolutely describable," said the CIP Green Power racer after the race.

"Barcelona is a special place for me because I took my first ever world championship point here back in 2016.

"To get my first victory here is pretty sick too. I've been threatening for a long time and haven't been able to make it possible.

"And today I had absolutely everything down to a tee and it was just a fight to the end. I can't thank the boys (team) enough. I'm just over the moon.

"To my parents back home, thank you guys. I wouldn't be here today with them. I love you guys lots and I'll see you soon."

Tony Arbolino finished second while Foggia had to settle for the final place on the podium.