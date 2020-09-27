Cash crisis at troubled Southern Kings deepens

A desperate fundraising appeal has been launched to help anxious Southern Kings players and staff buy food and other basic goods after they failed to receive their September salaries.

After the Kings’ shock liquidation eight days ago, players and staff at the troubled franchise were left unemployed.

Kings head coach Robbi Kempson, assistant coach Braam van Straaten and wing Yaw Penxe have spoken out on behalf of their beleaguered team.

Star wing Penxe, who will be playing in a Springbok Showdown trial match at Newlands on Saturday, released an emotional appeal video.

In the clip, Penxe says: “Please be a rainbow in our cloud.

“Please support our fundraising campaign.

“Your financial assistance will be appreciated greatly in our hour of need.”