It’s official: DStv is the new sponsor of the Premiership

DStv is the new sponsor of the Premiership, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday evening.

The pay-TV channel owned by MultiChoice replaces Absa as sponsor of the PSL’s headline top-flight league. DStv has signed a five-year contract.

“The PSL announces that DStv is now the official sponsor of the PSL,” Khoza said in a press conference televised from DStv's studios in Randburg that was broadcast live on two of DStv’s SuperSport channels.

“This competition will be referred to as the DStv Premiership. It’s a synergy that is powerful in what it brings to the supporters, in that the PSL continues to innovate and improve its products, which will have the full backing of DStv, whose offering requires an abundance of local content.

“There is no them and us. We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption for the best products for our deserving supporters.”

Banking giant Absa announced in June that it would end its 13-year sponsorship of the Premiership at the conclusion of the past season, in which Mamelodi Sundowns pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the title on Saturday September 5.

The season, which is normally completed by mid-May, was extended to early September after a five-month delay due to Covid-19.

The latest Absa sponsorship had been reported as worth R140m per year to the PSL.

DStv’s sponsorship of the PSL’s Premier Division will make MultiChoice’s stake in SA football even more significant.