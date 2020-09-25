DStv takes over as Premiership’s new sponsor

DStv has signed a five-year contract as the Premier Soccer League’s new sponsor, PSL chair Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday.

The pay-TV channel, owned by MultiChoice, replaces Absa as sponsor of the PSL’s top-flight league.

“The PSL announces that DStv is now the official sponsor of the PSL,” Khoza said in a press conference televised from DStv’s studios in Randburg, broadcast live on two of DStv’s SuperSport channels.

“This competition will be referred to as the DStv Premiership.

“It’s a synergy that is powerful in what it brings to the supporters, in that the PSL continues to innovate and improve its products, which will have the full backing of DStv, whose offering requires an abundance of local content.

“There is no them and us.

“We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption for the best products for our deserving supporters.”

Banking giant Absa announced in June that it would end its 13-year sponsorship of the Premiership at the conclusion of the past season, in which Mamelodi Sundowns pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the title on Saturday September 5.

The season, which is normally completed by mid-May, was extended to early September after a five-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Absa’s latest annual sponsorship of the PSL was reported to be R140m.

DStv’s sponsorship of the PSL’s Premier Division will make MultiChoice’s stake in SA soccer even more significant.