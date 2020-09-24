Morgan eager to take Jendamark United to the top
Jendamark United Cricket Club head coach Grant Morgan hopes to use the skills he has learnt in various coaching roles and return the club to the top.
Morgan was unveiled alongside seven other coaches who will form the management arm of all things cricket within the club’s structures as they continue to plan for the new season. ..
