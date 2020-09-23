It is crystal clear that Quinton de Kock won’t be up to the prestige‚ but the hard slog of Test cricket captaincy.

That means Proteas coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith don’t have much to choose as retirements‚ the transitional nature of the team and fluctuating performances.

Cricket’s mantra of picking the team before finding the captain will have to apply with the Proteas‚ despite the rickety nature of the team.

Here are four possible candidates and what they bring to the leadership table.

Dean Elgar

The nuggety southpaw is the most experienced of the batting core‚ but whether experience equals good leadership remains to be seen.

What can’t be doubted is how he leads by example‚ even though his tactical nous hasn’t quite come to the fore.

With his knack of picking up wickets with his left-arm spin‚ he comes across as a positive hunch person.

While the bowling attack is world-class‚ he’ll need more than a hunch to get the batting unit going.

Temba Bavuma

Temba has led at the Lions with a fair degree of success‚ but the question marks with his conversion rate at Test level remains a concern.

He’s a proven Test competitor‚ but the runs return at that level has also been a debatable matter.

When he went back to the Lions last season and piled on the runs.

That he had an appetite for runs can’t be doubted‚ but he needs to take it to Test level.

Keshav Maharaj

Bowling captains haven’t always been trusted‚ across the world.

Keshav though has shown he belongs at this level with both bat and bowl.

South Africa’s one of the most unforgiving places for spin bowlers‚ but he’s found a way to thrive while also massively improving his batting.

Keshav being captain may also force the hand of playing a spinner in each game.

Rassie van der Dussen

He’s the least experience of the batting group‚ but was the most sure-footed of the batting unit in what was a difficult summer.

He still has to go through the kind of second season blues experienced by Aiden Markram where bowlers examine his technique on different surfaces.

His unflinching pro-Black Lives Matter statement spoke of a seasoned domestic campaigner who’s aware of his society and his own game.

Test cricket can make or break a person and whether it does the same to Rassie remains to be seen.