CSA to meet BMF to discuss transformation and governance issues

In what has been a spring filled with meeting activities for Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ the organisation will be meeting with the Black Management Forum (BMF) on Saturday morning.

CSA have been engaging consistently with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ but they have not found common ground with the Forensic Report elephant that’s in the negotiation room.

BMF president Andile Nomlala said in their capacity as a management oversight body and the fact CSA haven’t been able to get their governance house in order led to the convening of Saturday’s meeting.

CSA also confirmed they will be meeting the BMF on Saturday.

“Some of the things we want to engage them were triggered by some people who approached us with concerns. It’s prudent for us because we’re neither a government agency nor a sporting body. Ours is to come through and understand things from the horse’s mouth. The impasses there are very much rife and they haven’t been dealt with‚” Nomlala said.