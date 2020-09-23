Players’ organisation labels shock move ‘downright cold-blooded’
Cameron Wright is sad casualty after Kings liquidated
One of the saddest casualties in the Southern Kings’ liquidation is luckless former Sharks scrumhalf Cameron Wright, Kings coach Robbi Kempson has said.
Wright, who recently moved to Port Elizabeth from Durban to further his career by playing in the European-based Guinness PRO14, now finds himself without a team...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.