Players’ organisation labels shock move ‘downright cold-blooded’

Cameron Wright is sad casualty after Kings liquidated

One of the saddest casualties in the Southern Kings’ liquidation is luckless former Sharks scrumhalf Cameron Wright, Kings coach Robbi Kempson has said.



Wright, who recently moved to Port Elizabeth from Durban to further his career by playing in the European-based Guinness PRO14, now finds himself without a team...

