Desperate Kings player offers services for free
Unemployed Southern Kings players are so desperate to play rugby after their team’s liquidation that loose forward CJ Velleman has offered to play for Griquas for free.
This is according to Kings coach Robbi Kempson, who says he is working flat out to try and find employment for his players...
