Coach Mark Boucher eyes No1 Test spot after Proteas find new adopted identity

The Proteas came out of their culture camp in Skukuza in Mpumalanga last month with a new adopted identity and team director Mark Boucher has said he and his assistant‚ Enoch Nkwe‚ cannot wait to have the players lay the foundations for a new era.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday that a lot of hard work is being done behind the scenes to bring a return to playing in what Boucher hopes will be the near future.

CSA said they are finalising dates for both the domestic and international seasons after more than six months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-20 season was prematurely ended in March when the Covid-19 outbreak forced the team to cut short their limited overs tour to India‚ whilst local cricket also ended abruptly a few days later.