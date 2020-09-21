Shock as insolvent franchise put into voluntary liquidation
Southern Kings players face salary cash crisis
Devastated Southern Kings players and staff are facing a cash crisis and are not expecting to receive their September salaries after the franchise was placed into voluntary liquidation, Kings coach Robbi Kempson said.
Shockwaves reverberated around the Eastern Cape on Saturday after the board of SA Super Rugby (Pty) Ltd — which trades as the Southern Kings — placed the insolvent Kings company into voluntary liquidation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.