Sport

Shock as insolvent franchise put into voluntary liquidation

Southern Kings players face salary cash crisis

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 21 September 2020

Devastated Southern Kings players and staff are facing a cash crisis and are not expecting to receive their September salaries after the franchise was placed into voluntary liquidation, Kings coach Robbi Kempson said.

Shockwaves reverberated around the Eastern Cape on Saturday after the board of SA Super Rugby (Pty) Ltd — which trades as the Southern Kings — placed the insolvent Kings company into voluntary liquidation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...

Most Read

X