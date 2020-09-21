Shock as insolvent franchise put into voluntary liquidation

Southern Kings players face salary cash crisis

Devastated Southern Kings players and staff are facing a cash crisis and are not expecting to receive their September salaries after the franchise was placed into voluntary liquidation, Kings coach Robbi Kempson said.



Shockwaves reverberated around the Eastern Cape on Saturday after the board of SA Super Rugby (Pty) Ltd — which trades as the Southern Kings — placed the insolvent Kings company into voluntary liquidation...

