Tournament aims to help young players raise their game

Growth of junior tennis key to revival of EP

Creating stronger tennis players will not come from coaching alone but through participation in competitive matches and building strong hubs from which players can be sourced.



These were the thoughts of Tennis Nelson Mandela Bay’s junior committee chair Luyanda “Gugs” Feni, who was speaking at the Emntsalani Junior Tennis Club development tournament held at Wembley Tennis Club on Saturday morning. ..

