EP seek new model after Kings liquidated
EP’s Elephants could carry the Eastern Cape’s flag at provincial level in 2021 after the board of SA Super Rugby (Pty) Ltd — which trades as the Southern Kings — placed the insolvent Kings company into voluntary liquidation.
Shocked Kings players, who had continued to train after the team were withdrawn from the Currie Cup earlier in September because of financial reasons, were told of the decision on Saturday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.