EP seek new model after Kings liquidated

PREMIUM

EP’s Elephants could carry the Eastern Cape’s flag at provincial level in 2021 after the board of SA Super Rugby (Pty) Ltd — which trades as the Southern Kings — placed the insolvent Kings company into voluntary liquidation.



Shocked Kings players, who had continued to train after the team were withdrawn from the Currie Cup earlier in September because of financial reasons, were told of the decision on Saturday morning...

