PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs' head scout chats about player selection in SA



Walter Steenbok, the head of scouting at Kaizer Chiefs, a role he performed with distinction at Mamelodi Sundowns, is a well decorated scouting master.

The supremely qualified talent spotter has published a book titled The Football Scouting Bible. It offers a practical guide to scouting.

Such is his eye for talent, Steenbok brought Gastin Sirino and Ali Meza from Bolivia to the Brazilians of Mamelodi.

Listen to him talk to BBK on SportsLIVE with BBK about the state of scouting in SA soccer, why the book is a bible and, of course, the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the new head coach at Chiefs.



