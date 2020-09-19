Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has said the club were never in talks with Botswana national team coach Adel Amrouche to fill their vacant coaching position.

Chiefs on Thursday announced Gavin Hunt as their new coach to replace Ernst Middendorp‚ who had parted ways with the Soweto giants last week‚ shortly after Amakhosi were pipped to the 2019-20 Absa Premiership title on the final day by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Motaung did not refer to Amrouche by name‚ but his reference to “some other source in Botswana” could only mean the Algerian-born Belgian national.

Botswana’s national team coach had reportedly told some news outlets in South Africa that he was in talks with Chiefs.

Motaung was asked how the negotiations had proceeded with Hunt.

“Well the negotiations have been going very quietly‚ after the decision we took to relieve the responsibility from the previous coach. But everything has been going on very smoothly and quietly‚” Chiefs’ chairman said.