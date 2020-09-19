Five things Gavin Hunt needs to fix urgently at Chiefs

New coach Gavin Hunt takes over at Kaizer Chiefs on the back of the Soweto giants’ longest barren spell of five seasons without a trophy.

Chiefs again experienced heartbreak as they were pipped to the post on the final day under Hunt’s predecessor‚ Ernst Middendorp‚ in the 2019-20 Absa Premiership by Mamelodi Sundowns.

TimesLIVE looks at five things former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits league title-winning coach Hunt needs to fix at Amakhosi:

1. Decide on Itumeleng Khune

Over the past two seasons Bafana Bafana stwalwart Khune has seen little action in Chiefs’ goal due to an assortment of injuries but he is back to full fitness. Khune was also at times controversially out of favour this past season under Middendorp.

Hunt needs to make a call on who is going to be his first-choice goalkeeper between fan favourite Khune and Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi.

2. Build a close relationship with Bobby Motaung

Bobby Motaung wields a lot of power at Kaizer Chiefs among the players as football manager‚ and it is going to be in the interest of Hunt and the club for the two to forge a good working relationship.

3. Take charge of signing players

If Amakhosi manage to overturn the transfer ban in their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that was handed to them by world governing body Fifa‚ Gavin Hunt must ensure that he is in total control of the signing of players. Chiefs’ signing policy has been sketchy for a few years‚ and Hunt is known for his ability to spot a deal‚ and attract genuine quality‚ in the market.

4. Restore ambition and winning mentality

Amakhosi have not won a major trophy in five seasons since they clinched the league and cup double under Stuart Baxter in the 2014-15 season. Hunt‚ who is a four-time league winner‚ must restore ambition and build a wining mentality at Naturena.

5. Get rid of the dead wood

If Chiefs are able to sign players‚ Hunt will have to get rid of a number of players who have been passengers in the team and replace them with those that he trusts to do the job for him.