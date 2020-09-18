Two trophies up for grabs when rugby resumes

South Africa’s seven franchises will battle it out for Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup honours when the domestic season resumes next month after the six-month interruption.

Following the Super Fan Saturday matches in Pretoria on September 26 and the Springbok Showdown in Cape Town a week later, the seven provincial teams will head into a double round of action over 16 weekends with the Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup trophies up for grabs.

The first round of matches from October 10 to November 21 will be for Super Rugby Unlocked honours, with the winners being the team with the most log points. The teams are Bulls, Sharks, Lions, Stormers, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas.

All log points will then be carried forward into the second round — the Currie Cup from November 28 to January 9, which will culminate in semifinals (January 16) and the final (January 23). The Free State Cheetahs will defend the crown they won in 2019.

“We are very grateful for the excellent cooperation we’ve had from our sponsors, broadcast partner, unions and other stakeholders to get to a point where we can look forward to actual rugby matches on weekends again,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

“Depending on our participation in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, we’ll see our top local Springboks in action in the coming weeks and months.

“All the teams will face each other home and away, and will enjoy two byes during the four months, which we believe will deliver top-class local rugby and unearth the next generation of stars for South African rugby.”

SA Rugby also announced a five-team provincial U21 competition between the Blue Bulls, Free State, Golden Lions, Sharks and Western Province.

The details of this competition, as well as the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup fixtures, will be confirmed shortly.