Riddle ready to rumble in Europe
Professional triathlete Jamie Riddle is gearing up for a return to action after confirming he will compete in the Ironman 5150 Maastricht-Limburg in the Netherlands next weekend.
Riddle, the 2019 Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Championships winner, said this race would be a prelude to two more races scheduled in October. ..
