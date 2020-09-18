Riddle ready to rumble in Europe

Professional triathlete Jamie Riddle is gearing up for a return to action after confirming he will compete in the Ironman 5150 Maastricht-Limburg in the Netherlands next weekend.



Riddle, the 2019 Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Championships winner, said this race would be a prelude to two more races scheduled in October. ..

