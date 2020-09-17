Will Springboks make it onto plane for Perth?

PREMIUM

With professional rugby revving up for a full-throttle start at Loftus Versfeld on September 26, a question mark remains over whether the Springboks will be ready to travel to Australia for the Rugby Championship.



If SA do make it onto the plane for the November 7 kickoff, they will be cutting it fine because a member of the Boks’ medical panel has said ideally players would need six domestic games to be ready for Test action...

