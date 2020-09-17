Framesby set for another bumper golf day

Framesby High are gearing up for another bumper occasion when the Port Elizabeth school host their annual golf day at the Humewood Golf Club on Friday November 20.

Despite the competition being over two months away, the organisers have already filled the afternoon field of 122 players, evidence of the popularity of the day and the desire for golfers to experience the famed links course after months of lockdown this year.

Karl du Preez, who serves on the school’s governing body and is part of the golf day organising committee, said they were delighted with the support shown.

“It’s quite amazing really, because we only decided on the one Friday two weeks ago to host the day again and by the following Thursday we had filled the afternoon field,” he said.

“It was just a matter of e-mailing the players on the database from last year and when the word got out that we were doing it again, people contacted us immediately to put their names down.”

The fantastic response has seen the committee open up slots for a morning field as well, with the first tee-off times from 7.15am.

“We already have one four-ball for the morning and we will just monitor the situation to see how that develops,” Du Preez said.

After having held the day for several years, he said that in 2019 they took it to the next level by inviting some celebrities, firmly establishing it as a must-do event on the school’s calendar.

“The objectives behind the day are to promote the school, as well as connecting with our suppliers and friends who support Framesby so well,” he said.

“It’s a chance to network with those from industry and also to raise funds for the school’s educational trust.”

Du Preez said they had not decided finally on their plans for this year’s day as much was dependent on the level of Covid-19 regulations.

“We are planning for it to be a normal golf day with prize-giving, but if that doesn’t work out we will have plans in place to ensure the prizes are available for the winners to collect.

“This year has been extremely challenging for schools countrywide, but with the lockdown levels gradually being decreased, it promises to be a fantastic golfing day!”

Corporates or parties who would like to get involved can do so in a number of ways, with several sponsorship opportunities available, while support can also be provided in the form of prizes or raffle items.

Enquiries can go to Christo Scriven at cscriven@framesby.co.za.

- HeraldLIVE