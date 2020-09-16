Sport

Naomi Osaka unfazed by US Open protest critics

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 16 September 2020
Naomi Osaka says she will not stop speaking up for human rights.
Naomi Osaka says she will not stop speaking up for human rights.
Image: DAVID GRAY / AFP

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has conveyed a strong message to naysayers who told her to keep politics out of sport, saying “you better believe I'm gonna try to be on your TV for as long as possible”.

The 22-year-old made global news headlines at the weekend after she bagged her second US Open title and third Grand Slam title overall after a series of silent protests against racism and police brutality.

She wore seven masks throughout her seven matches, which bore the names of African Americans who have died at the hands of white police officers.

She denies that her stance was political and says people who opposed her speaking out motivated her to win.

Asked on Saturday what message she wanted to send with her demonstration, she said she wanted to get more people talking about racism and to “say more names” of victims.

The responses to her statement were mostly positive, as people said her protest was not a political statement but rather a call for justice and acknowledgment of human rights.  

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X