Lucas Radebe takes shots at Liverpool stars for 'embarrassing' defence

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has taken aim at Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil van Dijk after the Reds' narrow victory over Leeds United in the English Premier League opener at the weekend.

Radebe, a former Leeds captain, said the newly promoted Premiership team were unlucky to lose 4-3 to the Reds, insisting Liverpool's defence was “exposed” and “embarrassed” by his former club.

“Leeds don’t dwell too much on what the opposition is doing. They approach games positively and always want to take the game to their opponents. Against the champions, in such a big game, they showed Liverpool no respect,” said Radebe.

Radebe made the comments on his weekly podcast, 'The Chief', on the Africa Sports Channel.

