Last day to enter British and Irish Lions’ ticket ballot

The city of Port Elizabeth’s incredibly rich rugby history with the famed British and Irish Lions continues in 2021, when the northern men visit the friendly city for the 14th successive time in 14 tours, dating back to 1891.

There have been two famous wins for Eastern Province against the Lions, with the 1924 locals beating the Lions 14-6 and the class of 1955 historically shutting out the Lions in a 20-0 win at the Crusaders Ground.

The Springboks have also battled the tourists in some memorable Test matches, with the most recent being at the ‘old’ Boet Erasmus Stadium in 1980, when legendary Springboks flyhalf Naas Botha kicked a penalty, conversion and drop goal to secure the Boks a 12-10 third-Test win.

It was also the match that won the Boks the four-Test series.

The Lions did not play Test matches in Port Elizabeth in 2009 and 1997, but they did face the wrath of a gallant East- ern Province in 1997 and they emerged 20-8 winners against the Southern Kings in a titanic struggle in 2009 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The home side trailed 6-3 on the hour and it was only in the final quarter that the Lions sealed the victory.

The Lions, made up of the best players from England, Wales, Ireland and SA, tour SA once every 12 years, and 2021 promises to be the biggest rugby extravaganza of the year and one of the most watched sporting events globally.

The demand for tickets, by way of the official Ticket Ballot system, has been huge among SA residents and the tour organisers have urged locals to maximise Wednesday’s final day of the ticket ballot in registering and applying for matchday tickets.

No tickets will be sold on match day in 2021 for any of the eight tour matches and ticket purchases also can’t be made through traditional outlets like the provincial unions.

All ticket applications must be done online through the Tour’s official SA website at www.lionstour2021.co.za.

The Lions traditionally have a travelling support of between 20,000 and 30,000, but the majority of tickets for all eight matches, including the three- Test series against the world champions Springboks, have been made available to SA resi- dents.

The tour organisers have also ensured affordability and accessibility, with tickets for the Port Elizabeth match on July 7 costing between R100 and R350.

The R100 tickets are available only to SA residents.

This article was paid for and supplied by SARES.