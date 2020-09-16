Emntsalani tennis stars shine at TSA event
Emntsalani Junior Tennis Club founder Mbulelo Lugogwana says part of his dream is already bearing fruit after two of his players took top honours in the gold division at the Nelson Mandela Bay Mini 2 tournament held at the weekend.
Luzuko Spinana and Likhanyile Yekani were in top form as they collected the under-12 and U14 gold medals respectively in the Tennis SA sanctioned event held on September 12 and 13...
