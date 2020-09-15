United Cricket Club honour players at annual awards

Warriors all-rounder Lesiba Ngoepe and Eastern Province women’s starlet Amber Botha claimed the sportsman and woman of the season accolades at the recent Jendamark United Cricket Club awards.



Club chair Gerald Majola said all award winners were fully deserving of their accolades after an evening held virtually on their social media pages on September 7. ..

