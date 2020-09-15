Boks face bitter 2020 season washout

PREMIUM

There is a strong prospect that the World Cup-winning Springboks’ 2020 season will be a written off as a washout without a single match being played.



SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has said several hurdles needed to be cleared before the Boks could travel to Australia to play in the Rugby Championship from November 7 to December 12...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.