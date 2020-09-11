PE’s Kyle Buckingham longs for competitive racing return
With Ironman races now taking place in Europe, Port Elizabeth triathlete Kyle Buckingham is hopeful of being able to travel abroad to compete in the coming months.
Having last taken to a competitive start line at the Ironman 70.3 in Buffalo City and the Ironman Barcelona in October 2019, Buckingham, like many triathletes the world over, has not seen much action due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.