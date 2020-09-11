Metro kits up sporting community

In an effort to boost the development of sport in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality’s department of sports, recreation, arts and culture portfolio head Lehlohonolo Mfana handed equipment to clubs at the Gelvandale Stadium Hall on Thursday.



It was Mfana’s second handover this week, after Tuesday’s similar initiative which took place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...

