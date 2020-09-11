Leinster coach wants exciting running rugby display in PRO14 final

Hopes are high that Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 rugby final between Leinster and Ulster will be a dazzling running spectacle rather than a tedious kicking duel.



Leinster’s semifinal win over Munster was described as a “box-kicking festival” and there is hope that the season’s showpiece match at the Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will have more to offer...

