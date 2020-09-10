Ernst Middendorp was in no mood to discuss his unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs and the fiery German mentor was still incensed on Thursday afternoon.

The German has still not come to terms with his sacking by Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung on Wednesday‚ just days after the long-time premiership leaders were pipped to the title by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the season on Saturday.

Asked for his reaction on Thursday‚ a curt Middendorp offered a few words before dropping the phone on TimesLIVE.

“Please understand that I’m not making any statements at the moment‚” said the terse German mentor.

Middendorp’s curt reaction came just hours after Chiefs had confirmed that his second in command and former Bafana Bafana striker‚ Shaun Bartlett‚ had also been shown the door.