Lions or Sharks could miss out — Robbi Kempson
Big guns like the Lions or Sharks could miss out if SA Rugby decides to promote the top four Currie Cup teams into an enlarged Guinness PRO16.
That is the prediction of Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson, who says the Cheetahs will spring surprises when rugby resumes in October...
