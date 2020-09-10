Gavin Hunt on vacant Kaizer Chiefs job: 'No one has phoned me‚ nothing is happening'

Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt will entertain local offers as he is out of a job following the conclusion of the season.

Hunt's stint with Wits came to an end last weekend when the Premiership season ended and he has been heavily linked with the vacant job at Kaizer Chiefs.

Asked if he has been approached by Chiefs who have sacked coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett‚ Hunt said nothing is happening at the moment.

"No one has phoned me‚ nothing is happening‚" he told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

Though he claims that he has not been approached‚ Hunt said he is open to discussions with anyone who is interested in his services.

"I need to work because this is my life. It is difficult because this is the first time in 30 years that I don't have anything to do with my life.

"Under normal circumstances I will be planning for pre-season and busy on the phone with players and stuff like that.

"But it is what it is and we will see what happens."

Hunt is available because Wits have sold their status to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila .