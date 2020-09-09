Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving named SA’s club of the year

PREMIUM

Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club came out on top once again when they were named the Lifesaving South Africa club of the year at the weekend.



Winning the award for the second time in as many years, club captain Maurice Millard said it was something that brought a lot of pride to each member of the club. ..

