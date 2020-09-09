Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving named SA’s club of the year
Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club came out on top once again when they were named the Lifesaving South Africa club of the year at the weekend.
Winning the award for the second time in as many years, club captain Maurice Millard said it was something that brought a lot of pride to each member of the club. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.