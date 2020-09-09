PE triathlete Natia van Heerden hopeful of racing soon
Port Elizabeth triathlete Natia van Heerden has not let a global pandemic and the lack of competitive racing get her down, and she believes she will be ready to race when the opportunity arises. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.