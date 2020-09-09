Join the HeraldLIVE chat with Vodacom Bulls player Lizo Gqoboka

On July 1 2020, the Vodacom Bulls took another step forward in building their digital brand with the development of the Vodacom Bulls app, launched on iOS and Android.

Vodacom Bulls fans can now #StayConnected closer than ever to the #BullsFamily and experience the pride and passion of their team at their fingertips.

They can follow the three-time Vodacom Super Rugby winners with all the latest news, videos and upcoming events — including fixtures, logs, results, team stats and more, on their devices.

“We’ve all seen, through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the growth of digital media. Rugby is going to need new ways of connecting with the fans, and the new Vodacom Bulls app is part of our strategy to grow our digital presence and offer our fans an unrivalled experience both on and off the field,” says Vodacom Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.

The new app includes exclusive content featuring players and coaching staff, from behind-the-scenes training videos, to cooking lessons, to the highly anticipated coach Jake’s Column, which is only available on the app.

You can buy match tickets and merchandise from the Vodacom Bulls shop, and those hungry for some friendly competition can jump into the games for a chance to win prizes.

The most passionate fans can dive into the full history of one of the most iconic rugby teams in the world and the history behind the Loftus Versfeld stadium.

The team’s sponsors will also have a valuable platform of fan engagement through the new app.

Michelle van Eyden, Vodacom executive head of sponsorship, says: “As a digitally led company Vodacom always aims to find new ways for fans to engage with their sports heroes.”

To download the Vodacom Bulls app visit the Vodacom Bulls website.

As part of the recent launch of the Vodacom Bulls app, HeraldLIVE will be chatting to Bulls player Lizo Gqoboka about the Vodacom Bulls app, rugby and lockdown.

The digital event will take place on Monday, September 21 2020.

This article was paid for by Vodacom Bulls.