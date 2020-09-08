Safa turnaround on date for ABC Motsepe League resumption
Safa has decided to scrap the proposed resumption of the ABC Motsepe League on October 1 after sport minister Nathi Mthethwa instructed that there must be Covid-19 testing before the soccer league restarts...
