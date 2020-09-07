Khulasande Sports Development launches Wonder Kids campaign to uplift talented athletes

The Wonder Kids squad comprises children who show exceptional athletic talent and are identified during the Khulasande Active Kids activations and selected by trained coaches. These children have overcome insurmountable obstacles to pursue their sporting dreams and become part of the Khulasande Sports Development team where their skills can be nurtured.

Khulasande sports development director Thobela Thoba says: “Since 2018, we've produced 13 provincial athletes who participated in various national competitions in Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Paarl, with their travel and accommodation expenses being provided for by Khulasande, through our partnership with Grassroots Youth Development.

“Due to lack of funds, we have not been able to support some of the athletes. Each year, more and more talented athletes need further support, particularly with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving families in a difficult position to support them,” says Thoba.

The Khulasande Wonder Kids Programme has 20 beneficiaries from the citrus farming community of Addo and various townships in Nelson Mandela Bay. Athletes undergo daily, rigorous training to prepare them for provincial and national athletics and cross-country championships. The squad includes four girls aged 12 - 17 who were selected to represent Eastern Cape primary and high schools as well as Eastern Province Athletics at various national events.