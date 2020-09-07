Khulasande Sports Development launches Wonder Kids campaign to uplift talented athletes
The Khulasande Wonder Kids programme has 20 beneficiaries from the citrus farming community of Addo and townships in Nelson Mandela Bay
Through the launch of the Wonder Kids programme, Khulasande Sports Development continues to defy the odds to give youth a sporting chance. Coupled with existing socioeconomic challenges, the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more difficult to implement sports development programmes in the township and rural communities of the Eastern Cape.
Rather than give up, the non-profit has found innovative ways to maintain the support of essential items to beneficiaries during adverse times. The Wonder Kids programme is a longterm athlete development programme that focuses on supporting talented track athletes from previously disadvantaged communities. The programme provides them with access to professional coaching, training equipment, clothing, transportation and funds to participate in various provincial and national competitions.
The Wonder Kids squad comprises children who show exceptional athletic talent and are identified during the Khulasande Active Kids activations and selected by trained coaches. These children have overcome insurmountable obstacles to pursue their sporting dreams and become part of the Khulasande Sports Development team where their skills can be nurtured.
Khulasande sports development director Thobela Thoba says: “Since 2018, we've produced 13 provincial athletes who participated in various national competitions in Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Paarl, with their travel and accommodation expenses being provided for by Khulasande, through our partnership with Grassroots Youth Development.
“Due to lack of funds, we have not been able to support some of the athletes. Each year, more and more talented athletes need further support, particularly with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving families in a difficult position to support them,” says Thoba.
The Khulasande Wonder Kids Programme has 20 beneficiaries from the citrus farming community of Addo and various townships in Nelson Mandela Bay. Athletes undergo daily, rigorous training to prepare them for provincial and national athletics and cross-country championships. The squad includes four girls aged 12 - 17 who were selected to represent Eastern Cape primary and high schools as well as Eastern Province Athletics at various national events.
A crowdsourcing campaign has been registered on Sport4Change to overcome the financial hurdles that could prevent the Wonder Kids squad from gaining access to competitions and supporting services. This campaign allows anybody to contribute what they can and help change a life.
The funds raised will be used to assist athletes with sports clothing such as sports bras, running shoes, spikes, socks and various training clothes. Donations will contribute towards sports equipment, access to medical support with physiotherapists and biokineticists when injured; transport to and from training as well as transport to attend provincial and national events for the next 12 months.
All types of donations and sponsorships are welcome. For more information, email thobela@khulasande.org.za or donate via the Sport4Change campaign.
This article was paid for by Khulasande Sports Development.
