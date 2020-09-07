Motsepe teams face cash crunch ahead of league resuming

ABC Motsepe clubs are facing a cash crunch as they prepare for the resumption of the league on October 1.

It has been about five months since the league closed due to Covid-19.

It would be reasonable to think teams would be itching to get back into action but the restart has prompted sleepless nights.

This is due to the strict Covid-19 rules and regulations that teams have to conform to, which will see clubs spending way more money than usual.

The clubs will have to carry costs such as testing of players and making sure they are compliant with Safa’s Covid-19 rules.

Furthermore, each club needs to have a compliance officer.

Safa Eastern Cape secretary Isaac Klaas said it would also be the club’s responsibility to make sure nobody other than their opponents and officials entered the stadium on match days.

“We will not have a bio-bubble.

“Teams will play on that given day and go back home.

“All we will do is to check the temperature of players on match day.

“If a player has a high temperature on the day, the match commissionaire will isolate him.

“If the entire team has a high temperature the match will be a walkover, that is the unfortunate thing.

“No fans are allowed to watch the matches,” Klaas said.