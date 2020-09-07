Gavin Hunt in midst of Kaizer Chiefs storm
Unemployed Gavin Hunt woke up in the morning after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Premiership title in the most heartbreaking fashion to Mamelodi Sundowns to find himself top of the Twitter trends with fans imploring Amakhosi hierarchy to give Ernst Middendorp’s job to him.
Chiefs led the Premiership standings for 380 days and at some point commanded an intimidating 13-point gap at the top before Sundowns stormed their way up to complete a smash and grab of a 10th league title after a 3-0 victory over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium on the final day Saturday.
Middendorp’s side squandered a half time lead for a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC that cost them the Premiership title when a victory of any margin could have ended the team’s five-year wait for the biggest prize in local football.
Breaking news : Kaizer Chiefs set to announce Gavin Hunt as their new Head Coach.— SKHU 👑 🐼 🐻🇿🇦 (@Skhu_Za) September 6, 2020
Some talks were held last night between Kaizer Chiefs and Gavin Hunt, all seems to be well, just a few minor negotiations and Gavin will join Kaizer Chiefs in the 2020/2021 season. pic.twitter.com/sH5zMwjx7E
Hunt guided now defunct Bidvest Wits to a respectable fourth place finish and seven points behind the champions Sundowns and five behind runners-up Chiefs.
Reports in the past few months have consistently linked the four-time league winning Hunt to take over at Naturena, despite Middendorp putting the team at the top of the Premiership standings since the start of the season till the heartbreak on the final day.
It's time for this man to receive a call from Naturena. Gavin Hunt is the only coach who can take @KaizerChiefs to greater heights. At this rate, Middendorp's promising tenure looks set to result in more heartache and pain. He lacks game management & the ability to defend a lead. pic.twitter.com/GWDRVY1knX— Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) September 5, 2020
With speculation in overdrive linking Hunt with Middendorp’s job, Hunt broke his silence two months ago and said he was embarrassed to be consistently linked with a job that is not vacant.
“Listen it's quite embarrassing for me. Because somebody's got a job‚ and my name's being thrown about here‚” Hunt, who won three league titles with SuperSport United before adding a fourth with Wits," he told TimesLIVE in June.
Just in:— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvoBerryRoux) September 6, 2020
In the wake of Kaizer Chiefs bottling the league last night sources confirm that Bobby Motaung was on a lengthy phone call with Gavin Hunt last night.
It appears that ambitions of CAF & BidvestPrem glory are mutual.
A formal meeting is expected this coming week.
“I mean I’ve got a contract with the club for another year here at Wits. So it (speculation) is what it is.
“It’s very unprofessional. They [Chiefs] have got somebody in place. They’re top of the league. But it’s not nice from my perspective because there’s nothing in it.”
Dancing his way to Naturena? It is about time @kaizerchiefs start hunting Gavin Hunt or we will remain haunted every season. #GavinHuntForKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/506VMqBqbT— Mdaka wa Mdaka🇿🇦 (@ThomasMdaka_) September 6, 2020
But with Hunt now unemployed after his contract with Wits terminated on Saturday after the sale and relocation of the 99-year-old club to Limpopo for the coming season, Premiership clubs will be lining up for his signature.
The former Leopards, SuperSport and Moroka Swallows coach has also been linked with another job that is not vacant at Orlando Pirates.
Fellow Chiefs supporters if they don't bring in Gavin Hunt or Tinkler n buy quality young players— Dude_With_A_BLOG (@Dude_Wth_A_BLOG) September 6, 2020
Let's also strike going to Stadiums wen they are open Akere ke Family Bizzness they will fill up the stadiums as a family pic.twitter.com/GooevLEC05
