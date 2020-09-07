Gavin Hunt in midst of Kaizer Chiefs storm

Unemployed Gavin Hunt woke up in the morning after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Premiership title in the most heartbreaking fashion to Mamelodi Sundowns to find himself top of the Twitter trends with fans imploring Amakhosi hierarchy to give Ernst Middendorp’s job to him.

Chiefs led the Premiership standings for 380 days and at some point commanded an intimidating 13-point gap at the top before Sundowns stormed their way up to complete a smash and grab of a 10th league title after a 3-0 victory over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium on the final day Saturday.

Middendorp’s side squandered a half time lead for a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC that cost them the Premiership title when a victory of any margin could have ended the team’s five-year wait for the biggest prize in local football.