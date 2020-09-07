Currie Cup virus warning for players
With the Currie Cup expected to kick off on October 3, Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has issued a Covid-19 warning.
A leaked fixture list has suggested SA Rugby will resume rugby with a Super Heroes double header at Loftus Versfeld on September 26, with the Lions playing the Stormers and the Bulls facing the Sharks...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.