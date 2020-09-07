Sport

Currie Cup virus warning for players

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 07 September 2020

With the Currie Cup expected to kick off on October 3, Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has issued a Covid-19 warning.

A leaked fixture list has suggested SA Rugby will resume rugby with a Super Heroes double header at Loftus Versfeld on September 26, with the Lions playing the Stormers and the Bulls facing the Sharks...

