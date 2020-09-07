Currie Cup virus warning for players

PREMIUM

With the Currie Cup expected to kick off on October 3, Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has issued a Covid-19 warning.



A leaked fixture list has suggested SA Rugby will resume rugby with a Super Heroes double header at Loftus Versfeld on September 26, with the Lions playing the Stormers and the Bulls facing the Sharks...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.