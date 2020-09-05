Absa premiership trophy remains halfway between Braamfontein and Dobsonville

The Absa premiership trophy is located halfway between Dobsonville and Braamfontein as leaders Kaizer Chiefs and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns engage in one last dance for the league title on the final day of the season on Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League and sponsors Absa have had to come up with a tricky logistics plan for the handover of the trophy as Chiefs face Baroka FC at BidVest Stadium, while Sundowns are in action against Black Leopards on the other side of Johannesburg at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The trophy will be given a police escort to the designated stadium where the champions will be crowned, but there are tricky hurdles to negotiate first.