‘We want to win for our supporters’

The battle for survival continues for Chippa United on Saturday and they need only a point against Golden Arrows to save their Absa Premiership status in the league finale at Orlando Stadium (3.30pm).



Chippa have maintained their 12th spot on the log despite the 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday and remain on 31 points, three ahead of second-from-the-bottom Baroka...

