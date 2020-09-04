‘We want to win for our supporters’
The battle for survival continues for Chippa United on Saturday and they need only a point against Golden Arrows to save their Absa Premiership status in the league finale at Orlando Stadium (3.30pm).
Chippa have maintained their 12th spot on the log despite the 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday and remain on 31 points, three ahead of second-from-the-bottom Baroka...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.