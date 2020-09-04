SA’s Akani Simbine made a triumphant return to international athletics competition in Marseille on Thursday‚ winning the 100 metres.

The Commonwealth Games champion clocked 10,19 seconds to edge Ivorian Arthur Cisse (10,21) and American Michael Rodgers (10,27).

In the heats earlier‚ Simbine ran into a strong headwind to cross the line first in 10,31, ahead of Rodgers (10,45).

In the other eliminator, Cisse posted the fastest time of the heats‚ registering a 10,27.