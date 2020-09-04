Simbine makes triumphant return to international competition
SA’s Akani Simbine made a triumphant return to international athletics competition in Marseille on Thursday‚ winning the 100 metres.
The Commonwealth Games champion clocked 10,19 seconds to edge Ivorian Arthur Cisse (10,21) and American Michael Rodgers (10,27).
In the heats earlier‚ Simbine ran into a strong headwind to cross the line first in 10,31, ahead of Rodgers (10,45).
In the other eliminator, Cisse posted the fastest time of the heats‚ registering a 10,27.
It was only the second meeting in which Simbine had competed over 100m in 2020, having clocked 9,91 in Pretoria before lockdown.
That time ranks him third in the world.
In the men’s 110m hurdles in Marseille‚ Simbine’s compatriot, Antonio Alkana, finished fourth in 13,81‚ behind Spaniard Orlando Ortega (13,15), Frenchmen Wilhem Belocian (13,27) and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (13,63)
.
