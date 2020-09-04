SA teams can expect red-carpet welcome in Europe
The red carpet will be laid out to welcome SA’s four Super Rugby teams if they switch to an enlarged Guinness PRO16 in 2021.
With SA’s participation in Super Rugby evidently at an end, SA Rugby bosses are hunting for a new home to accommodate the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks...
